JD Coin (JDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. JD Coin has a total market cap of $9.95 million and $38,659.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JD Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00260516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017729 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

