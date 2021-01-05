MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Receives $23.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.17.

MOFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of 116.91 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

