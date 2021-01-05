Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Trading 24.1% Higher

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares traded up 24.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. 12,984,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 7,789,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.61).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Teligent stock. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Teligent at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

