Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock Price Up 63.4%

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) shot up 63.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $18.35. 2,362,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,214,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $27.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury.

