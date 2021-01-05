Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.70

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.63, with a volume of 28937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSMXY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $674.41 million for the quarter. Sysmex had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.12%.

About Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY)

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

