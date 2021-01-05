Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.53

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 194180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.14.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAY)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

