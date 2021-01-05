Zeepin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $184,413.65 and approximately $45,873.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00215342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00498248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00259449 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

