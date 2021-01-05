G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.39

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 25718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GFSZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded G4S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G4S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G4S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

