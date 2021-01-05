Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

