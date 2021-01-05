Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE:BTT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,455. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.69.
About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
