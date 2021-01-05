BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BKN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 21,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.37.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

