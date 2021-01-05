BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BKN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 21,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,053. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.37.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
