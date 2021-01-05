Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,383. The company has a market capitalization of $451.62 million, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXFR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

