BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE BAF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax and also in municipal bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment.

