BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BAF)

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE BAF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $15.75.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Company Profile
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.