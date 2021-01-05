CashBet Coin (CBC) One Day Volume Hits $18,630.00

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.68. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

CashBet Coin Coin Profile

CBC is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2018. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CashBet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . CashBet Coin’s official website is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $18.94, $32.15, $50.98, $10.39, $13.77, $5.60, $7.50, $51.55, $24.68, $33.94 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

