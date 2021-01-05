JUST Stablecoin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. JUST Stablecoin has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST Stablecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

Buying and Selling JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDJUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JUST Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.