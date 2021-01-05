PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives $6.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $3.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in PaySign by 37,647.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 734,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 732,252 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 276,470 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of PaySign by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PaySign by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 253,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $237.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of ($0.15) million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

