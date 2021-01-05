CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.91 Million

Brokerages expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will report $43.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.72 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $177.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.61 million to $178.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $178.70 million, with estimates ranging from $175.39 million to $181.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

CTRE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 679,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter valued at $90,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

