Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives $12.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBYI stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $10.65. 360,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,831. The stock has a market cap of $423.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The company had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.