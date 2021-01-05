$0.15 EPS Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Infosys also reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Infosys stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7,981,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,353,514. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 270,402 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 613.6% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 93,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 80,233 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1,909.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 37,360 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,404,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,517,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

