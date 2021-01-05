Analysts Anticipate Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Great Western Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.93. 388,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

