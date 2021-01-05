ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $455.00 to $540.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ASML traded as high as $505.36 and last traded at $505.36, with a volume of 1029154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $500.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 241.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 382.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 152.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $457.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.05. The company has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

