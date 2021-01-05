Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Trading Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kennametal traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 651,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 621,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Company Profile (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

