BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MVF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.12. 51,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,362. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

