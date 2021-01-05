Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Announces $1.11 Dividend

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Life Storage has raised its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $114.72. 557,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Shares of Life Storage are going to split on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

