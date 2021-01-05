PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Declares Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE PCM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 17,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. PCM Fund has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

