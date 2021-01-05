John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,905. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
