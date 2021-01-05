John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 37,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,905. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.