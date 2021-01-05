PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE PGP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,883. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

