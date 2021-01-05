Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Raised to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

POAHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POAHY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,252,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,217. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

