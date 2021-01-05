Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. 703,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $100.65.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 186.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 100,579 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.76% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

