Native Utility Token Reaches One Day Volume of $272.00 (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Native Utility Token has a total market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $272.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Native Utility Token token can now be purchased for $24.32 or 0.00071218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Native Utility Token Profile

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . Native Utility Token’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

