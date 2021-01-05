Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives $9.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 769,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.83. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.96 million. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,446,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,246 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 324,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 21.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 943,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 164,744 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

