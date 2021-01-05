Everus Hits Market Capitalization of $16.30 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Everus has a market cap of $16.30 million and approximately $245.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $50.98 and $7.50. In the last week, Everus has traded up 80.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00342109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00025477 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everus’ official website is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.