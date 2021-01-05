botXcoin Trading Up 63.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. botXcoin has a market capitalization of $381.17 million and approximately $138,465.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 63.5% against the US dollar. One botXcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00028997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00121588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00215342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.16 or 0.00498248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00049782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00259449 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017792 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

botXcoin Token Trading

botXcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

