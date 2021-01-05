Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPXWF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

CPXWF traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.92. 912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

