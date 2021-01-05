Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) will post $72.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $72.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.37 million. Upland Software posted sales of $66.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year sales of $285.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $285.54 million to $285.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $286.49 million, with estimates ranging from $283.62 million to $288.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

In related news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 516,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $52,129.35. Insiders sold 104,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,582 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Upland Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 28,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Upland Software by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Upland Software by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.80. 158,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,467. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

