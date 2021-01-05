EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. 486,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,983,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 65.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 73.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 361,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after buying an additional 152,778 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

