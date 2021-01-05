Analysts Expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.05 Billion

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report sales of $44.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.68 billion and the lowest is $42.48 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $37.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year sales of $147.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.61 billion to $149.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $179.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $170.48 billion to $188.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,803.73.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,740.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,763.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,592.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 607,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $861,420,000 after buying an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Alphabet by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,120,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,937,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

