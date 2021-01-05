Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 426,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,974. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

