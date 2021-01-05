Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NRO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 426,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,974. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.08.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
