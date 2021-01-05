Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of VPV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 79,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,437. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.