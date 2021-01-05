Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.85.
About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
