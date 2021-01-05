Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $10.85.

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

