Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0958 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $53.23 million and $1.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.77 or 0.00472659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 158.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

