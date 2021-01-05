Ether Zero Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,666.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $196,750.85 and approximately $22,666.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, Hotbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.62 or 0.03245357 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00021036 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 177.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,599,615 coins and its circulating supply is 177,570,202 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EXX, Cryptopia and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

