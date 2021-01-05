Origin Protocol (OGN) Market Capitalization Achieves $27.18 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $27.18 million and $12.39 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00338879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036934 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00025239 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,871,699 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OGNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.