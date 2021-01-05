Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Analysts expect that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings. Neovasc posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year sales of $2.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $2.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.40 million, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $10.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NVCN stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 1,992,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,600,344. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Neovasc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

