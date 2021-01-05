Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) will report $15.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.68 million and the lowest is $11.57 million. Affimed posted sales of $4.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 259.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $37.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.08 million to $41.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.72 million, with estimates ranging from $33.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 2.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 8.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 22.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 996,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,447. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.77 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.46.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

