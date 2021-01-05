Zacks: Analysts Expect nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post $517.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $509.90 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $566.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

NVT stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.29. 1,442,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,156. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.33%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in nVent Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

