iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,716,907 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,470 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,282,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after acquiring an additional 529,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 53,229,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,715,488. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.