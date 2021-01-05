Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. 350,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,522. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $355,716.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,731.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976 in the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,142,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,528,000 after acquiring an additional 267,712 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,244,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,235,000. Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,845,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ameresco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 160,122 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

