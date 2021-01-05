Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nutrien (NTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) in the last few weeks:

12/28/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Nutrien was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

12/18/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2020 – Nutrien was downgraded by analysts at 140166 from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $47.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00.

11/30/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Nutrien had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $50.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,491. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 294.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $50.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Nutrien Ltd alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nutrien by 37.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 351,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.