Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $679,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.42. 2,529,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

