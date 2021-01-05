Zel (ZEL) Trading Up 6% Over Last 7 Days

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and $404,306.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00173232 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00041381 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 119,544,675 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZELUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.